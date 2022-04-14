Beach Road attack: Man with chopper arrested after woman slashed

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Apr 14) evening after he allegedly attacked a woman in the Beach Road area, leaving her bleeding profusely from slash wounds.

The police said they responded to a case of assault in the vicinity of Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly slit his own wrists with a chopper, said the police. The woman who sustained slash wounds was believed to have been attacked by the man.

The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and were both conscious when taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.“The police are aware of videos circulating online on the incident, and would like to urge members of the public to refrain from circulating the videos and speculating on the case,” they added.