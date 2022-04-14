Beach Road attack: Man with chopper arrested after woman slashed

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Apr 14) evening after he allegedly attacked a woman in the Beach Road area, leaving her bleeding profusely from slash wounds.
The police said they responded to a case of assault in the vicinity of Beach Road at about 5.30pm.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly slit his own wrists with a chopper, said the police. The woman who sustained slash wounds was believed to have been attacked by the man.
The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and were both conscious when taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.“The police are aware of videos circulating online on the incident, and would like to urge members of the public to refrain from circulating the videos and speculating on the case,” they added.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm. Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Footage of the incident showed a man clad in black apparently slashing the woman several times as she lay on the road behind a parked car.
Building signage identified the location as next to Zhong Hua Steamboat and Hotel Calmo Bugis.
Members of the public, some of whom appeared to be staff members from a nearby eatery, were seen attempting to stop the man by throwing objects such as chairs and dustbins.
The man’s hands were covered in blood and he held onto the weapon as he briefly attempted to engage with those who tried to intervene, before attempting to flee. The woman, who later managed to sit up, was seen with blood on her head, arms and legs.
A CNA reporter saw at least 10 police cars at Liang Seah Street at about 6pm as well as several ambulances. The hotpot restaurant was also cordoned off.