Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Beach Road attack: Man with chopper arrested after woman slashed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Beach Road attack: Man with chopper arrested after woman slashed

Beach Road attack: Man with chopper arrested after woman slashed

Footage of the incident at Beach Road showed members of the public intervening.

Vanessa Lim
Low Zoey
Low Zoey & Vanessa Lim
14 Apr 2022 08:27PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 08:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Apr 14) evening after he allegedly attacked a woman in the Beach Road area, leaving her bleeding profusely from slash wounds.

The police said they responded to a case of assault in the vicinity of Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly slit his own wrists with a chopper, said the police. The woman who sustained slash wounds was believed to have been attacked by the man. 

The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and were both conscious when taken to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.“The police are aware of videos circulating online on the incident, and would like to urge members of the public to refrain from circulating the videos and speculating on the case,” they added.

Footage showed people confronting the man near Liang Seah Street on Apr 14, 2022.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm. Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Footage of the incident showed a man clad in black apparently slashing the woman several times as she lay on the road behind a parked car.

Building signage identified the location as next to Zhong Hua Steamboat and Hotel Calmo Bugis.

Members of the public, some of whom appeared to be staff members from a nearby eatery, were seen attempting to stop the man by throwing objects such as chairs and dustbins.

An emergency vehicle seen along Liang Seah Street near Zhong Hua Steamboat on Apr 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Vanessa Lim)

The man’s hands were covered in blood and he held onto the weapon as he briefly attempted to engage with those who tried to intervene, before attempting to flee. The woman, who later managed to sit up, was seen with blood on her head, arms and legs.

A CNA reporter saw at least 10 police cars at Liang Seah Street at about 6pm as well as several ambulances. The hotpot restaurant was also cordoned off.

Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Singapore Civil Defence Force crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us