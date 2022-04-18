‘If I didn’t help, I’d regret it’: 10 people lauded by police for fending off attacker in Beach Road slashing

SINGAPORE: Mr Lim Chee Kong, a cook at a Beach Road restaurant, had stepped out for a smoke break on the afternoon of Apr 15 when he heard a call for help.

To his horror, he saw a man savagely attacking a woman in the back alley of Liang Seah Street.

Though Mr Lim was unarmed, he immediately ran up to them while shouting at the assailant to stop.

“But then (he came towards me) like he was going to harm me, so I retreated and kept shouting,” said the 55-year-old Malaysian, who works at Hua Chu Restaurant.

Hearing the commotion, workers from the nearby Zhong Hua Steamboat restaurant came forward to help.

They began picking up items and throwing them at the attacker – acts that were captured in videos that have gone viral on social media.

Mr Lim and the restaurant workers were among 10 people who received Public Spiritedness Awards from the police on Monday (Apr 18) for helping to fend off the attacker.

The 46-year-old suspect, Cheng Guoyan, was on Saturday charged with the attempted murder of a 41-year-old woman who is believed to be his wife.

Zhong Hua Steamboat Restaurant employee Lei Hai Qui, together with his colleagues – Mr Wei Chen Xiang, Mr Lim Chee Wei and Mr Lim Yong Ping – threw plastic chairs, bins and even signboards at the attacker.

“I was scolding him, shouting at him, just to hold him there (until the police arrived)," said Mr Lei, 46.

It was also a shock to see the woman's face and upper body bloodied and badly injured. “She faced me, saying: 'Save me, save me,'” he added.