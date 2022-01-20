Bean curd maker Hensin Food suspended after cockroach infestations found on premises

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered the suspension of operations at bean curd manufacturer and wholesaler Hensin Food after cockroach infestations were found in the company’s food preparation areas.

The suspension, from Thursday (Jan 20) until further notice, comes after an inspection of the company’s premises at 151 Pandan Loop on Wednesday.

The premises were also found to be “dirty and poorly maintained”, said SFA.

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises,” SFA said.

As a precautionary measure, it also directed the company to dispose of the bean curd, or “tau kwa”, that was manufactured on the day of inspection.

None of the implicated food products was distributed or made available for sale, it added.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” SFA said.

“While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

SFA reminded food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and that staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

“SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements,” it said.

Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed a maximum of 12 months or both.