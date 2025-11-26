IN FOCUS: How the Miss Universe 'dumb head' drama could reshape beauty pageants

SINGAPORE: The most recent Miss Universe pageant began in controversy – which, for some, provided a silver lining.

Earlier in November, a livestream of a sashing ceremony captured Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil calling Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, a “dumb head” for not posting promotional content about this year’s host country.

He later insisted he’d said “damage” and not "dumb head”. By then, clips of the heated exchange had already gone viral.

Online, outrage followed swiftly. But so did optimism.

While many slammed Mr Itsaragrisil for being sexist, others applauded Ms Bosch and the contestants who walked out in solidarity.

Addressing media queries outside the room, Ms Bosch said: “It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you need to go."

Her assertive yet measured comments – a sharp contrast to Mr Itsaragrisil’s tone – didn’t go unnoticed by viewers around the world.