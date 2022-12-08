Social media tips about taping children’s lips while sleeping can be dangerous: Doctors

SINGAPORE: From taping children’s lips to stop mouth breathing at night to helmets that mould a baby’s skull to a desired shape.

Social media has helped to spread tips and ideas on how to correct physical imperfections in children. But experts warn these tips are potentially dangerous.

A report published by Shanghai-based magazine Sixth Tone in September highlighted a growing number of parents who believe that they can enhance their children’s appearance by taping their mouths before they sleep.

They are convinced that this can prevent crooked teeth and help with jaw development.

According to the article, these products have been promoted by influencers on Chinese social platforms, fuelling demand from young parents.

Responding to media queries from CNA, Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it has not received any feedback or complaints on such products here in the past two years.

No adverse event reports for such products have been received, said a spokesperson.

A check of e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada found listings of “anti-snoring tapes” and “anti-mouth breathing stickers” by sellers based in Singapore.

Prices ranged from S$1.69 to S$7 for a box of 30 stickers, with the products mainly imported from China, according to sellers CNA spoke to.

In the review section of some listings, buyers who appeared to be based in Singapore posted photos of their children wearing the tape to sleep and claimed that it helped to prevent mouth breathing.

According to HSA, products such as these mouth tapes and head-shaping helmets are classified as "low risk" medical devices – or Class A – and are exempted from product registration.

Other examples of Class A medical devices are bandages, wheelchairs and surgical masks.

Importers and wholesalers of these medical devices are required to obtain the relevant dealer’s licences and to notify HSA. For other classes of medical devices that are higher risk, they have to register the products with the authority.

Under the Health Products Act, those who fail to do so can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

"Due to the borderless nature of the Internet and the difficulty in authenticating the sellers and the safety and quality of these products, consumers are strongly advised to purchase these products from local retail pharmacies or clinics," said an HSA spokesperson.