Broken lifts, dark stairs: Bedok community hub's tenants raise concerns 3 months after opening

SINGAPORE: What was meant to be a vibrant revival of a community space in Bedok has instead become a source of frustration and financial strain for its tenants.

Three months after its official opening, businesses at City Sprouts Bedok said that the facility is plagued by safety hazards and incomplete infrastructure that bear little resemblance to what they were promised.

The community hub, built on the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre on Bedok North Avenue 1, opened on Oct 4 last year.

Tenants interviewed by CNA on Tuesday (Jan 6) told of poor lighting that has already caused injuries, basic amenities that remain non-functional and shoddy workmanship that has left them struggling to attract customers.

Manager Roslan Ahmad of Kebab & Co restaurant said of the repurposed use of space: "Looking old is okay, but you have to be clean and safe for people.

"All these areas are not safe for the public to come and we are relying on the public to come and patronise our place."

The concerns gained widespread attention after a social media video highlighting the issues went viral last Friday. It was put up by tenant Jackeline Goh, a co-founder of Chickata Cafe.