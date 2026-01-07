Broken lifts, dark stairs: Bedok community hub's tenants raise concerns 3 months after opening
Businesses at City Sprouts Bedok say that safety hazards and incomplete infrastructure have left them struggling to attract customers and stay afloat financially.
SINGAPORE: What was meant to be a vibrant revival of a community space in Bedok has instead become a source of frustration and financial strain for its tenants.
Three months after its official opening, businesses at City Sprouts Bedok said that the facility is plagued by safety hazards and incomplete infrastructure that bear little resemblance to what they were promised.
The community hub, built on the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre on Bedok North Avenue 1, opened on Oct 4 last year.
Tenants interviewed by CNA on Tuesday (Jan 6) told of poor lighting that has already caused injuries, basic amenities that remain non-functional and shoddy workmanship that has left them struggling to attract customers.
Manager Roslan Ahmad of Kebab & Co restaurant said of the repurposed use of space: "Looking old is okay, but you have to be clean and safe for people.
"All these areas are not safe for the public to come and we are relying on the public to come and patronise our place."
The concerns gained widespread attention after a social media video highlighting the issues went viral last Friday. It was put up by tenant Jackeline Goh, a co-founder of Chickata Cafe.
City Sprouts, the social enterprise chosen by the People's Association and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to operate the facility, is now facing pressure to address the problems.
The Bedok location is City Sprouts' fifth community hub, following others in Henderson, Pasir Ris, Punggol and West Coast.
SAFETY HAZARDS
The most pressing concerns centre on inadequate lighting. Mr Roslan, whose restaurant faces the front of the community hub, said the entrance area is so poorly lit that his shopfront provides the main source of illumination.
"When I turn off my light, this area here is in complete darkness," he said, adding that he has witnessed numerous people trip over a kerb between the hardcourt and entrance walkway. After he complained, a yellow line was painted to make the kerb more visible.
Mr Roslan said he was concerned for the safety of the residents passing through, especially the older ones. "It's a matter of time before an accident happens."
Ms Goh from Chickata Cafe said a staircase near her shop was also dimly lit. A patron had already tripped on the stairs, she added.
Although the lighting issue was partially addressed after her video was released, half the staircase still remains unlit.
The absence of a proper perimeter fence – originally promised for early December – has created more problems. Mr Roslan said that without it, there is no way to enforce smoke-free and alcohol-free rules, leading to instances of people drinking at the hardcourt area.
He recounted receiving complaints about beer cans outside his halal establishment, despite the alcohol not coming from his business.
When CNA visited on Tuesday morning, construction work was still visibly underway, with workers operating a scissor lift at the entrance and paving areas beside the padel courts.
BROKEN FACILITIES
Beyond safety issues, tenants spoke about infrastructure problems. For example, the toilets frequently clog, with some flushes not working at all.
Mr Aiden Tan, founder of SpaceCuboid Gym Studio, described the toilet situation as "unconducive", noting that a ground-floor urinal has been missing since he moved in last July and was never replaced.
The building's lift is also not operational. "It's there, but it's not accessible. It's not connected and there is no power," Mr Tan said, adding that this has limited foot traffic to his second-floor gym.
Tenants also pointed to the exterior flooring work, with newly paved kerbs already crumbling and concrete laid haphazardly over tiles.
"We cannot be the contractor telling them what needs to be done," Mr Roslan said. "You're supposed to be doing it, so why are we, as tenants, telling you there are a lot of problems?”
The infrastructure problems have had direct implications on their businesses, tenants said.
Poor facade lighting and the absence of signage have left many residents unaware that the facility is open.
Ms Goh told of customers who said that "they don't know how to walk into the shop" and ask if the place is "still under renovation".
Adding to the difficulties, the promised grand opening event – meant to coincide with celebrations for Singapore's 60th year of independence and to draw attention to the revitalised space – never materialised.
"They gave us a lot of vision and promises that they wanted to kick things off with a bang," Ms Goh said. "We thought that if we could open with a bang, then we would not need to worry about the footfall. But it never happened."
Mr Alan Koo, director of event space firm Dearemi Event Management, said that applications to use the main atrium for events – including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve countdown parties – have been rejected due to concerns about noise.
He questioned the lack of clear standards for what constitutes acceptable "community events", noting that weddings are permitted but birthday celebrations are not.
At the same time, financial pressure is mounting on the tenants. Ms Goh said she was unable to pay her S$14,000 (US$10,900) monthly rent due to major losses.
Two months back, she and Mr Koo attended a Meet-the-People Session hoping to seek help from Mr Tan Kiat How, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kampong Chai Chee, but they met only with volunteers.
Mr Roslan, who pays about S$3,500 monthly, said he feels "definitely shortchanged" by the vast gap between the artist's impression of the community hub and the reality.
Mr Tan from SpaceCuboid Gym Studio, facing nearly S$7,500 in monthly rent, said he was "not turning a profit or breaking even" and is simply trying to stay afloat.
“They want it to be a community thing, but they forgot that we are commercial entities,” Mr Roslan said.
REDEVELOPMENT PRESERVED "RUSTIC CHARM": CITY SPROUTS
In response to CNA's queries, MP Tan Kiat How, who is Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health, said he was "aware of the feedback raised by a tenant" but noted that the issues "pertain primarily with commercial arrangements between a tenant and the operator".
"The facilities were opened for use recently. My team and I will continue to engage the operator regularly on feedback and improvements to ensure the space meets the needs of the community," he added.
Ms Goh said she was informed by the MP's branch secretary on Monday that an advisory committee had been formed in mid-December to examine City Sprouts Bedok's condition.
The Singapore Land Authority told Ms Goh in an email that it has taken note of her concerns and has spoken with City Sprouts, which "committed to rectifying the concerns" and will roll out programmes to increase footfall.
In a media statement on Tuesday, City Sprouts' founder Zac Toh acknowledged Ms Goh's social media post and defended the facility's condition, noting that the site dates back to around 1981 and the structures are "of considerable vintage".
He said the redevelopment sought to retain original structures in phases to preserve the site's "rustic charm", since the tender had envisioned that the hub would complement existing facilities and given that many older residents hold fond memories of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre.
Mr Toh said City Sprouts has invested close to S$1.8 million in renovation and refurbishment works, and that prospective tenants could tour the spaces before signing leases.
Given that the site and structures are already old and still continue to be subject to wear and tear, rejuvenation works are an inevitable ongoing process, he added.
"However, we always have our tenants and residents in mind, ensuring that these ongoing adaptive rejuvenation works do not overly obstruct business, safety or access."
Regarding Chickata Cafe specifically, Mr Toh said City Sprouts has not collected any rent since the fitting-out period began in July and it was granted an extra rent-free period through November. The cafe now pays "about 40 per cent of market prices for rent", he added.
On footfall, Mr Toh said the venue sees "a few hundred people coming through the space particularly on the weekends".
The facility now houses more than 14 tenants and operators offering badminton and pickleball courts, co-working spaces and community kitchens.
"We take all feedback conscientiously and are constantly striving to rejuvenate and further improve our spaces. We will continue to work closely with the People's Association and SLA to address the concerns of our tenants and residents,” Mr Toh added.
Despite the challenges, some tenants remain cautiously hopeful. Mr Tan from SpaceCuboid Gym Studio said he was not considering leaving just yet.
"We just want to work as a community to bring this place up. We want City Sprouts to be responsible in doing its part to make this place safe and sound for people."