Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Concrete structure on top level of Bedok industrial building collapses, no injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Concrete structure on top level of Bedok industrial building collapses, no injuries

Concrete structure on top level of Bedok industrial building collapses, no injuries

Composite screengrabs from a video show debris on the ground after the collapse of a concrete structure on the top level of an industrial building at Bedok Industrial Park on Aug 22, 2021. (Video: CNA reader)

23 Aug 2021 07:17AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 07:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A section of concrete structure on the top level of an industrial building in Bedok collapsed on Sunday morning (Aug 22). No injuries were reported.

The incident took place at 3013 Bedok Industrial Park E. The 40m-long concrete section fell four storeys to the ground, scattering debris, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF was alerted to the event at 9.20am. Officers conducted a search of the affected area and did not find anyone trapped.

A screengrab from a video shows trees flattened by debris after the collapse of a concrete structure on the top level of an industrial building at Bedok Industrial Park on Aug 22, 2021. (Video: CNA reader)

The debris fell onto a driveway at the foot of the building, according to a video of the aftermath sent to CNA by a reader. Some small trees along the driveway appeared to be snapped in half by the falling debris. Apart from the remaining section of the concrete structure on the roof, the rest of the building looked to be mostly undamaged. 

CNA has reached out to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for comment, as well as JTC, which owns the building. 

Source: CNA/ec(ac)

Related Topics

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us