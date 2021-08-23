Concrete structure on top level of Bedok industrial building collapses, no injuries

SINGAPORE: A section of concrete structure on the top level of an industrial building in Bedok collapsed on Sunday morning (Aug 22). No injuries were reported.

The incident took place at 3013 Bedok Industrial Park E. The 40m-long concrete section fell four storeys to the ground, scattering debris, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF was alerted to the event at 9.20am. Officers conducted a search of the affected area and did not find anyone trapped.