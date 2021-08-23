Concrete structure on top level of Bedok industrial building collapses, no injuries

SINGAPORE: A section of concrete structure on the top level of an industrial building in Bedok collapsed on Sunday morning (Aug 22). No injuries were reported.
The incident took place at 3013 Bedok Industrial Park E. The 40m-long concrete section fell four storeys to the ground, scattering debris, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
SCDF was alerted to the event at 9.20am. Officers conducted a search of the affected area and did not find anyone trapped.
The debris fell onto a driveway at the foot of the building, according to a video of the aftermath sent to CNA by a reader. Some small trees along the driveway appeared to be snapped in half by the falling debris. Apart from the remaining section of the concrete structure on the roof, the rest of the building looked to be mostly undamaged.
CNA has reached out to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for comment, as well as JTC, which owns the building.