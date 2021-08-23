More than 4,700 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized, 3 arrested in Bedok and Woodlands

SINGAPORE: More than 4,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized following operations in Bedok and Woodlands, Singapore Customs said on Monday (Aug 23).

Three men - a Singaporean, Chinese national and Malaysian - were also arrested.

Singapore Customs said it conducted an operation on Aug 18 near Bedok North Street 5 where officers observed boxes being transferred from a Singapore-registered van to a Singapore-registered truck.

A check found 1,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the two vehicles.

The truck driver, a 44-year-old Chinese national, was arrested, said Singapore Customs.