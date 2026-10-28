Former behavioural therapist fined for causing hurt to 4-year-old boy with special needs who hit her

SINGAPORE: A behavioural therapist who was repeatedly hit in the face by a four-year-old boy with special needs grabbed his hand and dragged him off his chair and onto the floor.

Tricia Lee Hsien, a 29-year-old Singaporean, was fined S$5,000 (US$3,900) by a court on Wednesday (Oct 28).

She pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a minor.

The prosecution sought only a fine, saying this was an "exceptional case" as the harm caused was low and the woman's culpability was low in this isolated act of ill-treatment.

THE CASE

Lee was a behavioural therapist at an autism centre that CNA is not naming to abide by a gag order imposed by the court to protect the identity of the victim.

In February 2024, Lee was assigned to conduct lessons with the victim, who lived with his parents.

The victim had a background of Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism spectrum disorder that may involve social difficulties, repetitive behaviour and a narrow range of interests.

She conducted lessons twice a week in the victim's bedroom, where his parents had installed a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV).

The victim's parents did not intervene during lessons, even when the boy expressed discomfort through crying or throwing tantrums, as they trusted Lee to manage him, the prosecutor said.

The offence occurred as Lee conducted a lesson for the victim in his bedroom from 3pm on Jun 13, 2024.

At about 5.25pm, they sat at a table and Lee read a book to the victim, pointing to the words and pictures.

The boy began fidgeting in his seat.

Lee then instructed the boy to adopt the "quiet hands" position by placing both hands on the table so he would not act violently or snatch items.

Lee had been trained to use this method to address behavioural issues in her students.

The victim did not comply and instead tried to hold the book.

Lee pulled the book away and instructed him again to place his hands in the required position.

The boy did not comply and instead hit Lee in the face, causing her glasses to fall off.

Lee put her glasses back on and swung her left hand downwards twice, in an aggressive manner.

She forcefully threw the book to the floor, picked it up again and threw it on the table, before throwing it against the wall.

In response, the victim hit Lee's face again.

Lee pointed at the victim and firmly told him not to hit her again.

However, he did so a third time and grabbed her spectacles.

Lee took the glasses back from him and stood up. She then grabbed the boy's hand, dragged him off his chair and onto the bedroom floor, causing him bodily pain.

These actions were captured on CCTV footage.

Lee carried the boy out of the bedroom and told his father that the child had hit her face.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to calm his son down, the boy's father decided to end the session for the day.

When the boy's mother was told about the incident, she reviewed CCTV footage and was shocked when she discovered Lee's actions.

She contacted the centre where Lee worked and was assured by the principal that her employment would be terminated.

The victim's mother then reported the incident to the police. The boy was taken to hospital but assessed to be normal, with no gross external injuries.

Lee was fired and investigated by the police.

SENTENCING

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang sought a fine of S$5,000 to S$6,000.

He said while offences involving child abuse are serious, this case was exceptional as the harm caused was low and the victim sustained no documented injuries.

The offence was also an isolated act which took place over "mere seconds", said Mr Ang.

Lee was represented by Mr Low Cheong Yeow, who said his client's intention was to take the victim to his father, who was in the living room.

"She had wanted to get the victim's father's help in calming the victim down, as she had not been able to do so," said Mr Low.

"That was what was on her mind. And what she did in order to achieve that objective, she had not thought through carefully."

In sentencing, Principal District Judge Toh Yung Cheong accepted that Lee's culpability was low.

"The SOF (statement of facts) reveals you only committed the offence after being hit in the face," said the judge.

"At the same time, you were a behavioural therapist. You were aware of the victim's condition and could have taken other steps to deal with the situation," he said.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Lee could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

As the offence was against a minor below the age of 14, she faced up to double the maximum penalties.