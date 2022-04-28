Singaporeans in Beijing hopeful city will not be locked down, but stock up on groceries just in case

Mr Wee, who also lives in Chaoyang, likewise took his test on Monday at a centre in his estate. He said he queued for about 15 minutes and agreed that the process was "very fast".

Results are usually released the next morning, and Mr Wee thinks it is this fast because the samples are batch tested. If there are positive results, he believes that the cases will be called up and told to stay at home.

"And then once you stay at home, the whole bloody estate I reckon will be locked down," he said with a nervous laugh. "I hope there are no cases."

Mr Lee, who has lived in Beijing for 15 years, is a resident of Dongcheng district but still chose to take a test near his place on Monday anyway. There were no queues because tests for residents of that district were still voluntary then.

"My previous test result had already expired, so I thought, since they were doing the tests, why not I go for it," said Mr Lee, whose two restaurants are in Chaoyang. "I'm just being a responsible resident here."

Mr Lee also said authorities are doing a "pretty good job" making it convenient to get tested. "I mean you are here, then you just got to follow the policies," he added.

Dr Poon feels Beijing has decided to do mass testing as a precautionary measure because it has the means to screen everyone and be "proactive" about filtering out positive cases.

"If China wants to do it this way, okay let's do it," he said. "If you're within that radius where your house gets locked down, then tough luck. But other than that, actually they are not hindering our lives very much."

LIFE GOES ON, BUT BUSINESSES HIT

In that sense, Dr Poon said Beijing residents were still out and about when he went out for lunch. Some were line dancing and playing badminton, and the atmosphere was generally "not that tense". "At this moment, people don't feel that threatened," he said.

Mr Wee agreed, saying that most people were still going to work. "People are still moving around, unless you're within that red zone where all the shops and everything are closed," he added. "Otherwise, I don't see any panicking."

Despite that, Mr Lee feels the city is quieter after the recent spike in cases, with crowds and traffic not as bustling as before. Business at his restaurants has dropped by 60 per cent, he said, as some choose to stay home more and companies start to implement working from home.