NUS professor Ben Leong to head new NGO aimed at protecting victims of 'frivolous' lawsuits

SINGAPORE: Associate Professor Ben Leong, a National University of Singapore (NUS) academic, announced on Sunday (Feb 9) that he will be leading a new non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Lionheart Advocates, which aims to support people facing what he describes as "frivolous lawsuits".

The NGO, which has not been fully set up, has already begun disbursing funds.

The initiative comes amid heightened scrutiny over legal claims that may be filed to pressure or intimidate defendants.

In a Facebook post, Assoc Prof Leong said the NGO has raised around S$700,000 (US$517,000) to help people targeted by legal actions deemed to be without merit. He credited Senior Counsel Thio Shen Yi and his legal team for partnering with Lionheart Advocates in this effort.

"Shen Yi and I both believe in our legal system. We will not stand idly by when unscrupulous individuals try to abuse the legal system to make money out of innocent victims," wrote Assoc Prof Leong, who will become the president of Lionheart Advocates.

Assoc Prof Leong is himself the subject of a lawsuit from Iris Koh, founder of the anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, he confirmed on Sunday.

"I am still waiting for Raymond Ng to sue. I met with my lawyers last week and everything is taken care of," said Assoc Prof Leong.