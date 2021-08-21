Benjamin Glynn, convicted of mask offences, deported to the UK

SINGAPORE: British national Benjamin Glynn, who was convicted in Singapore of several offences including failing to wear a mask, has been deported to the United Kingdom, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Aug 20).

Glynn will be barred from re-entering Singapore, the authority said in a statement.

The 40-year-old was handed over to the ICA on Wednesday after being released from custody by the Singapore Prison Service.

Glynn was trialed, convicted and sentenced in one day on Wednesday and had been found guilty of four charges of failing to wear a mask, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

He had been given a six-week jail sentence, which was backdated to Jul 19, 2021.

He was remanded from that date after being handed a fresh charge for failing to wear a mask outside the State Courts. He was remanded in prison from Jul 19 to Aug 4, and then at the Institute of Mental Health from Aug 5 to Aug 18.