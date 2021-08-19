Benjamin Glynn, convicted of mask offences, released from prison after jail term is backdated and will be deported

SINGAPORE: Anti-masker Benjamin Glynn, who was handed six weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 18) for four offences including failing to wear a mask, has been released from prison and handed over to authorities for deportation.

The 40-year-old Briton went on trial, was convicted and sentenced all in one day on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Singapore Prison Service confirmed that Glynn was released from its custody and handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday.

"ICA will be making arrangements for his deportation," said the spokesperson, adding that Glynn's six-week jail sentence was backdated to Jul 19, 2021.

He was remanded from that date after being handed a fresh charge for failing to wear a mask outside the State Courts.

He committed the offence while released on bail for a similar crime and while he was under conditions not to reoffend.

He was remanded in prison from Jul 19 to Aug 4, and then at the Institute of Mental Health from Aug 5 to Aug 18, the spokesperson said.

Glynn was found without any diagnosable mental disorder, the court had heard previously.

The judge who sentenced Glynn alluded to the usual one-third remission for good behaviour as he passed his verdict - most convicts are released on remission after serving two-thirds of their jail terms.

Glynn had conducted his own defence after his "legal counsel" was shown to be lacking a proper licence. His arguments centred on how he was above the law, citing how he was a "living man" or sovereign and had signed no contract assuring he would wear a mask.

Separately, a woman who attended his hearings was asked by the judge to leave the courtroom on Wednesday after she disrupted proceedings.

She said she did not respect the judge and that it was a "ridiculous kangaroo court", before being taken out.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the State Courts told CNA that they have referred the matter to the police.

"Trials and hearings which are held in open court are open to the public. However, those attending must at all times observe court etiquette and decorum," she said.

"They must act appropriately, show the court proper respect and comply with the judge’s directions. Anyone who misbehaves, disrupts court proceedings or fails to comply with the judge’s directions or court rules may be required to leave the courtroom. In appropriate cases, the offending person may also be reported to the police."

CNA has contacted the police on updates on the woman's case.