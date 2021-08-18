Benjamin Glynn, caught for not wearing a mask, convicted of all charges after he breaks down on the stand

SINGAPORE: After a brief one-day trial, British national Benjamin Glynn was on Wednesday evening (Aug 18) convicted of all charges against him, including failing to wear a mask.

Glynn, who claimed to be a "sovereign, living man" against whom the law had "no effect", was found guilty of four charges of failing to wear a mask, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

The 40-year-old first made the news in May when he was seen in a viral video not wearing a mask on a train. The second such offence was at the State Courts in July where he did not wear a mask properly outside and in the building.

Two police officers testified on Wednesday that when they went to Glynn's condominium on May 9 to interview him over the train incident, he initially cooperated. But he later turned aggressive when they asked to go to his apartment to retrieve evidence and tried to arrest him.

According to the officers, Glynn adopted a boxing stance, said he could "easily" take them both on and said: "I will f***ing drop anyone who tries to cuff me."

During his defence on Wednesday, Glynn broke down when he spoke about how he had been "psychologically tortured" for the past three months.

"Please drop these unlawful charges against me, return my stolen passport and allow me to return to England and to be united with my two kids," he said before crying.

Glynn said he did not deny being the person in the viral video - when he was caught on the train saying he would "never" wear a mask. He also did not deny being outside and in court without wearing a mask properly.

However, he denied adopting a boxing stance or threatening the police officers at his condominium when he heard there was no bodyworn camera footage available of the incident.