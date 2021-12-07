'I don't regret I was once a drug addict': Eighteen Chefs' Benny Se Teo on retiring and his journey

SINGAPORE: Fourteen years after becoming the face of restaurant chain Eighteen Chefs and a symbol of hope for ex-convicts, Mr Benny Se Teo has retired.

A former heroin addict, Mr Se Teo famously turned his life around, then forged ahead with his efforts to give fellow ex-offenders a chance to be employed – at a time when it was not common.

Reflecting on his journey, he told CNA: "I don't regret that I was once a drug addict. If I did not go through these difficult times, I am unable to help people who are going through these difficult times.

“Somehow maybe God wants me to go through every single thing so that I can be a blessing to a lot of people who are going through this.”

Mr Se Teo, who was in and out of prison for years until a near-death experience changed him for good, was last released from jail in 1993. He had trouble getting a job at the time.

"I feel very special to be given this opportunity to experience that – from someone who is having difficulty to get a job, now I'm providing jobs," he said, speaking at his home on Depot Road on Friday (Dec 3).

One lesson he's learnt from hiring ex-convicts is this, he said: "Don't judge a book by its cover."

From his years of experience, he's found that how a person is dressed for an interview does not indicate how they will perform at work, he said.

Those who are hungry, who have nothing to fall back on will make it, he said.

GIVING SECOND CHANCES

While he resolved to help troubled youth – an initiative he counts as his most meaningful accomplishment – the process was not always smooth-sailing. He has had to post bail for his employees, and had the Central Narcotics Bureau turn up at his restaurant.

“I have boys who failed me many times,” he said. However, those who were sincere and returned always got another opportunity.