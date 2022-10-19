Bentley driver jailed 8 weeks for hurting security officer outside Red Swastika School

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man who inched his Bentley forward into a security officer outside Red Swastika School in January was on Wednesday (Oct 19) sentenced to eight weeks' jail and a fine of S$600.

Singaporean Neo Hong Chye was also banned from driving for 12 months.

He pleaded guilty to causing hurt through a rash act and another count of driving without insurance. The car belonged to his son's motor trade business.

Neo had been charged alongside his son, 28-year-old Glynn Neo Jia, who is accused of altering the car's licence plate on Jan 11 and allowing his father to use the car without insurance coverage that morning.

The prosecution said the licence plate was changed for "photoshoot purposes" in relation to the car business, according to investigations.

Glynn Neo has not been dealt with by the courts.

NEO WAS DRIVING GRANDDAUGHTER TO SCHOOL

The incident on Jan 11 outside Red Swastika School was captured in videos that were widely circulated earlier this year.

The court heard that Neo was sending his granddaughter to the school in Bedok at around 7.30am.

He was originally in the leftmost lane, joining a queue to enter the school through its main gate. He later attempted to bypass the queue of cars by turning left into the exit lane of the school.

Before he could enter the main gate, Neo was stopped by the security guard, 62-year-old Neo Ah Whatt, who stood in front of the car.

The guard signalled to Neo to move off to a side gate instead.

Instead of leaving, Neo inched the car forward into the victim for eight seconds, causing the victim to move back. At this point, Neo alighted from the car to ask the victim why he could not enter the school.

The victim replied that he was not in the queue and sought assistance from the school's operations manager, who also told Neo that he could not enter the school from the exit lane.

Despite this, Neo inched forward into the victim for another 15 seconds. This caused the victim to stumble back. The victim tapped on the car's bonnet to ask him to stop.

Eventually, Neo was allowed to enter the school's main gate from the entry lane.