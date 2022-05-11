Bentley driver in Red Swastika School incident charged with rash act causing hurt

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man and his son were charged on Wednesday (May 11) over their suspected involvement in an incident involving a Bentley car at Red Swastika School in January.

Neo Hong Chye was given two charges of a rash act causing hurt and driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.

He is accused of inching forward the vehicle he was in control of, causing Mr Neo Ah Whatt to sustain pain in the right knee outside the school at about 7.30am on Jan 11.

Mr Neo was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Jun 24.

His son Glynn Neo Jia, 28, was given two charges of altering the vehicle's licence plate number and allowing another person to use a vehicle without insurance coverage. He will also return to court next month.

The police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday night that the police received a report on Jan 11 at 11.40am on a case involving a car driver who was allegedly endangering the safety of a security guard at the school in Bedok North.

The car driver was arrested on the same day at about 3.35pm.

In a video that was widely circulated following the alleged incident, a white car was seen being stopped from entering Red Swastika School. The driver inched forward several times, pushing against a man standing in front of it.