Fire breaks out at Beo Crescent flat, blaze linked to electric bicycle battery: SCDF

SINGAPORE: Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished a fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent on Friday (Apr 8).

The fire, which involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the 10th floor, had originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) which was charging in the living room at the time, according to preliminary investigations.

The SCDF responded to the fire at about 8.15am on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, the fire was raging, with thick black smoke coming from the unit.

Firefighters donning breathing apparatus sets then extinguished the fire with a water jet.

About 30 people from neighbouring units had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival. There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the fire, the entire unit and a section of the corridor were affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF.