Fire breaks out at Beo Crescent flat, blaze linked to electric bicycle battery: SCDF
Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responding to a fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Ian Cheng
08 Apr 2022 07:52PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 07:52PM)
SINGAPORE: Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished a fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent on Friday (Apr 8).

The fire, which involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the 10th floor, had originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) which was charging in the living room at the time, according to preliminary investigations.

The SCDF responded to the fire at about 8.15am on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, the fire was raging, with thick black smoke coming from the unit.

Firefighters donning breathing apparatus sets then extinguished the fire with a water jet. 

About 30 people from neighbouring units had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival. There were no reported injuries.  

As a result of the fire, the entire unit and a section of the corridor were affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF.

The fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent involved the contents of a living room in a 10th floor unit. (Photos: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

The Jalan Besar Town Council said in a Facebook post on Friday that several units were also affected, with the fire damaging the corridor and several power supply cables. 

"Jalan Besar Town Council’s quick response team was activated and was on site to check on the affected residents," it said.

"We are also working closely with the relevant agencies such as Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Residents' Committee (RC) to assist those affected."

The fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent involved the contents of a living room in a 10th floor unit. (Photos: Jalan Besar Town Council)

SCDF would like to remind the public on the prevention of personal mobility device (PMD) and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) fires, including not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight. 

"Do not buy or use non-original batteries. See the accompanying infographic for more fire safety tips," said SCDF.

Source: CNA/ic(ac)

