Better wages and job prospects in aviation sector in next 1 to 2 years: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: The aviation sector can look forward to “better wages and better work prospects” in the next one to two years as it recovers after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said on Saturday (May 7).

Speaking on the sidelines of a May Day event to recognise aviation workers for supporting the recovery of Singapore’s air hub, Mr Ng acknowledged that the sector has gone through a “tumultuous two years”.

He also said aviation workers are now facing a “happy problem” amid the recovery, as they are “somewhat stretched and overworked” due to a labour shortage.

“I understand that there's a shortage of labour at the moment, but in three, six months’ time when we welcome the return of workers, I think we will have better opportunities for better businesses,” he added.

“And I think the aviation outlook will be much brighter. You can look forward to better wages and better work prospects, hopefully within the next 12 to 24 months.”