New BCRS portal launched for transaction issues, cutting wait for refunds from 30 to 10 working days

SINGAPORE: Users who encounter transaction issues under the beverage container return scheme (BCRS) can now submit refund requests through a new digital portal, cutting the expected wait for verified refunds from up to 30 working days to 10.

The portal was introduced following a six-month transition period for the BCRS.

From Thursday (Oct 1), all regulated pre-packaged beverages supplied in Singapore in plastic or metal containers ranging from 150ml to 3 litres must carry the scheme's Deposit Mark and a 10-cent deposit.

Consumers can get the deposit back by returning eligible empty containers at designated Return Right machines.

The new refund portal is intended for users who receive a service ticket after encountering a transaction issue at a Return Right machine, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and scheme operator BCRS Ltd said in a joint media factsheet.

Users can scan the QR code on their service ticket or upload a photo of the ticket at returnright.sg/refund, instead of submitting their refund request by email.

Transaction details will be pre-filled automatically where possible, and users will need to provide the remaining information, including their full name, bank name and bank account number.

Once verified, refunds submitted through the portal are expected to be credited to the user's bank account within 10 working days.

Some requests may take longer if additional information or verification is required, NEA and BCRS Ltd said. This could apply, for example, when a user submits a photo of the machine screen instead of a printed service ticket.

The portal will initially be available for SG Recycle machines in the north and west, before being progressively expanded to other machines islandwide.

The BCRS had a six-month transition period from April to September, during which NEA and BCRS Ltd gathered user feedback and made operational improvements.