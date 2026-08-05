5.5 million drink containers recycled under beverage container return scheme since Apr 1

Dr Puthucheary, who is also Senior Minister of State for Education, was answering several parliamentary questions on the scheme.

Member of Parliament Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) sought to find out the amount of deposits collected from beverage producers and retailers since the scheme began, and the amount refunded to consumers who returned containers over this period.

She also asked how the deposits which are not redeemed are accounted for and whether this surplus is retained by BCRS Ltd, reinvested into scheme operations, or returned to the government.

BCRS Ltd, which is responsible for the collection and recycling of containers on behalf of beverage producers, is the scheme's not-for-profit operator. It is formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka.

Responding to the MP's question, Dr Puthucheary said BCRS Ltd is funded through producer fees and the revenue from the sale of recyclables collected.

"Deposits which have been paid for by consumers but are ultimately not redeemed may be utilised by BCRS Ltd to cover the costs of implementing the scheme," he said.

"This is a common model adopted in other jurisdictions with similar deposit refund schemes."

BCRS Ltd is required to submit an annual report to NEA, which includes an account of its finances within three months after the end of each compliance year, he added.