Drink prices could rise by up to 60 cents under Singapore's new beverage return scheme, importers warn

SINGAPORE: Prices of bottled and canned drinks in Singapore could rise by S$0.25 (US$0.20) to S$0.60 when a new national recycling programme kicks in from April, according to several importers and small retailers who say they will struggle with multiple fees.

The Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) is designed to cut waste and boost recycling rates by introducing a refundable deposit for drink containers.

It is managed by a consortium of major beverage producers, including Coca-Cola, F&N Foods and Pokka, and supervised by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Under the scheme, consumers will pay an additional 10 cents when buying most bottled and canned beverages ranging from 150ml to 3 litres.

That deposit can be refunded when an empty container is returned at designated collection points.

While the concept appears straightforward, industry players say the costs of complying with the scheme are far more complex, particularly for importers and smaller businesses.

These costs, they warn, are likely to be passed on to consumers.