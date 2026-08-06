300 more beverage container return machines to be deployed at institutes of higher learning, industrial areas
BCRS Ltd said it is applying what it learnt during the early days of the scheme to improve the return experience, enhance the refund process and recalibrate the machines' container recognition abilities.
SINGAPORE: An additional 300 machines are set to be deployed as part of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) at areas outside the initial rollout zone, such as institutes of higher learning, worker dormitories, industrial estates, recreational centres and tourist spots.
Not-for-profit company BCRS Ltd, which operates the national recycling scheme, said on Thursday (Aug 6) that a total of 1,200 machines have already been deployed, comprising 1,070 machines that began operating when the scheme was launched on Apr 1, and another 130 that have been rolled out during the transition phase so far.
It is on track to double the number of return points progressively within the first year of implementation, said the firm. Over 90 per cent of Housing and Development Board (HDB) households are currently within a five-minute walk of a machine.
Since Apr 1, a total of 5.5 million empty drink containers have been collected, with more than one million successful transactions so far.
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary told parliament on Wednesday that this number is expected to grow as more BCRS-labelled products enter the market.
The initiative aims to have at least 60 per cent of containers in the market returned for recycling in its first year, a target set by the National Environment Agency (NEA). The goal is to reach an 80 per cent return rate from 2029, the third year of the scheme.
CNA has asked BCRS Ltd what the current recycling rate was based on the 5.5 million containers collected to date.
The operator said in a media factsheet that it has seen "encouraging progress" since the launch, with the average weekly return rate rising from 2.8 containers in April to 5.9 containers presently.
Of the materials collected so far, 55 per cent are plastics while the remaining 45 per cent are metal.
Under the scheme, consumers can return eligible drink containers at reverse vending machines to receive a refund of S$0.10 (US$0.08). These are pre-packaged beverage containers made of plastic or metal, with volumes between 150ml and 3,000ml that also carry a BCRS deposit mark.
Drink containers without the deposit mark will remain available in the market during the transition period until Sep 30, as producers have been given time to clear existing stock. From Oct 1, all regulated beverage containers sold in Singapore must carry the deposit mark.
BCRS Ltd is responsible for the collection and recycling of containers on behalf of beverage producers. It is formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka.
IMPROVEMENTS TO MACHINES
BCRS Ltd said it has made practical improvements to the scheme from lessons learnt during the transition period.
This includes redesigning the interface layout on all Return Right machines to make the "Tap for Refund" button more visible, extending the refund timeout window and increasing the volume of audio cues to inform consumers when a transaction or their card tap has gone through.
"We are applying learnings from early operations to improve the return experience, reduce avoidable machine errors, recalibrate container recognition and acceptance parameters, and enhance the refund process," said BCRS Ltd.
It has also been engaging producers, major retailers, minimarts, food and beverage operators, coffeeshops and eateries with NEA to prepare them for the scheme, by informing them on its requirements and what they can expect during the transition and after the full implementation.
The operator has conducted 12 workshops with social enterprise Green Nudge across active ageing centres nationwide, reaching more than 430 seniors with "highly encouraging results".
About 97 per cent of seniors found the return process easy or very easy, while all of the seniors - 100 per cent - could identify eligible containers with the deposit mark, BCRS Ltd said.
It will scale up the number of workshops at another 40 active ageing centres or more in the coming months, it added.
BCRS Ltd also held six roadshows at heartland supermarkets since Apr 1 to provide live demonstrations on using the machines, with more than 400 roadshows at supermarkets scheduled from August onwards.
Return Right "buddies" will assist shoppers and train frontline supermarket staff on operating the machines and addressing common questions from the public. At HDB estates, Return Right ambassadors are also progressively deployed and stationed at high-traffic machines at void decks.
Residents can check the Return Right website for updated session schedules.
BCRS Ltd is also partnering with NEA to conduct educational sessions at selected primary and secondary schools. Five such sessions have been set for August and September. It will also launch educational programmes across institutes of higher learning to encourage youth participation.
"We encourage everyone to participate actively, by being mindful of the beverage containers you consume, and returning empty beverage containers at designated return points," said the operator.