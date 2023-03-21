What you need to know about the beverage container return scheme

SINGAPORE: Consumers will have to pay a deposit for bottled and canned drinks they purchase from April 2025 as part of a scheme to reduce waste and increase recycling rates in Singapore.

The S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit will be added to the price of the beverage and will be refunded when the empty bottle or can is returned.

The beverage container return scheme was first announced at the 2020 Committee of Supply debates and went through a public consultation phase in September 2022. It is part of the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill that was tabled for a second reading in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 21).

Here’s what you need to know about the scheme:

WHY IS SINGAPORE INTRODUCING A 10-CENT DEPOSIT?

The scheme aims to increase the recycling rate of beverage containers, and decrease the amount of waste that goes to Singapore’s landfill. In 2021, only 6 per cent of plastic waste generated in Singapore was recycled.

"A higher deposit would encourage participation and a higher return rate, but we do not want the deposit to be too high such that it deters purchases of pre-packaged beverages," said Dr Amy Khor, senior minister of state at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

During public consultations, 84 per cent of respondents said a deposit of 10 cents or higher would be suitable. The 10 cents is not subject to goods and services tax.

NEA said it is working out the details of how the deposit will be refunded, which may be through digital methods.

WHICH BEVERAGE CONTAINERS ARE INCLUDED?

The deposit will be added to pre-packaged beverages in plastic bottles or metal cans between 150ml to 3L. The sizes correspond to what a typical reverse vending machine can accept.

According to 2020 statistics, 660 million drinks in metal cans and 390 million drinks in plastic bottles were placed on the market annually, NEA said.