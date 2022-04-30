Singapore to ‘relook’ timeline of beverage container return scheme following feedback: Amy Khor

SYDNEY: The Singapore Government will “relook” its timeline for the roll out of a beverage container return scheme following feedback from industry players, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Friday (Apr 29).

The scheme, which will encourage people to recycle drink containers such as plastic bottles and aluminium cans, was announced during last year’s Committee of Supply debate. It was supposed to be launched in 2023, and a legislative framework introduced this year.

But industry players said they need more time to prepare for the implementation of the scheme, Dr Khor told reporters.

This includes clearing existing stock that do not have barcodes. In countries that have implemented similar return schemes, barcodes are typically used to determine whether a product is recyclable.

“We appreciate the complexity of the scheme and we have been consulting and engaging the stakeholders extensively,” said Dr Khor.

“Taking into account the views and feedback of the stakeholders, we are also working with them on an appropriate timeline for implementation of the scheme.”

