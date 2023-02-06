Bill to make plastic bag charge at supermarkets mandatory tabled in Parliament

SINGAPORE: A Bill to make a plastic bag charge at supermarkets compulsory, as well as to introduce a beverage container return scheme, was tabled for a first reading in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6).

The Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill is aimed at reducing packaging and food waste as well as driving behavioural changes across Singapore to reduce waste and increase recycling, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a joint media release.

The measures will contribute towards the national targets under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Zero Waste Masterplan, which are to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill per capita per day by 30 per cent, and to increase the national recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030, said NEA and MSE.

They will also help to extend the lifespan of Semakau Landfill.