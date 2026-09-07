Beyond STEM: Why Singapore tertiary institutions are putting more emphasis on arts and social sciences

SINGAPORE: Programming a robot to perform a series of movements once meant spending time writing lines of code.

Today, with artificial intelligence handling much of the technical work, students can get it done in under a minute.

That leaves them with more time to think about what they want the technology to do, and to find solutions for different scenarios.

It is a small example of a broader shift taking place in tertiary education institutions here: from STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – towards STEAM, which adds arts to the mix.

PSB Academy said demand for STEAM education has grown 47 per cent in the past two years, with student numbers rising from around 3,400 in 2023 to 5,000 last year.

Its CEO Derrick Chang said the demand is driven by students who want to expand their skill sets beyond their main subject of study.