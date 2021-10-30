Logo
25-year-old man to be charged with throwing bicycle down Choa Chu Kang housing block
A bicycle found on the ground floor of a residential block along Choa Chu Kang Crescent. (Photo: SPF)

Johannes Tjendro
Johannes Tjendro
30 Oct 2021 08:42PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 08:42PM)
SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 1) with throwing a bicycle down a housing block along Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

At about 7.30pm on Jan 23, the police were alerted to a case of bicycle being thrown down from the said residential block.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him," said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Saturday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly thrown a bicycle down from the corridor of his residential unit."

The news release did not indicate the floor of the building from which the bicycle was allegedly thrown down.

A photo provided by SPF showed a yellow bicycle on the ground floor of the residential block with wheels that were out of shape.

The suspect will be charged with rash act under the Penal Code.

If convicted, he may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said SPF.

Source: CNA/jt(ac)

