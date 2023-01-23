The Big Read: As banks go big on digital banking, spare a thought for seniors left behind

SINGAPORE: Retired engineer Choo Boon Hock, 72, has an Internet banking account, but the only time he used it left him utterly frustrated when he found himself “going in circles” with a chatbot.

He typically asks his son for help if he needs to transfer funds urgently, but if the transaction can wait, he would rather do it at the bank himself.

He also likes to update his passbook every week, something he was doing on top of getting new notes to use for hongbao or red packets during Chinese New Year, when TODAY spoke to him this week at the DBS Bank branch in Hougang.

“I don’t mind the journey because every week I come to the bank to update this book … so that I know how much money I have left,” the Hougang resident said, pointing to his passbook.

Like Mr Choo, housewife Siti Rosmawati Rosli, 68, also prefers the human touch.

“Sometimes when the officers ask me questions in English and I don’t understand, I just nod my head and say yes,” said the Yew Tee resident with a chuckle.

“Sometimes (the officer) can see that I don’t understand and they would ask ‘Aunty are you sure?’ and explain it to me again.

“Can you imagine if I use the (automated teller) machines?”

In the lead-up to Chinese New Year, long queues had been spotted outside local banks and many in the line were senior citizens.

TODAY’s interviews with 10 seniors who had gone to various bank branches, mostly to withdraw and change money and update their passbooks, found that many feel like they have been left behind amid the big push towards digital banking, which has been accelerated by COVID-19.

As transactions essential to everyday life become increasingly automated in recent years, the seniors — who were raised in the age of passbooks and real bank tellers — said that they feel increasingly inadequate to perform basic banking tasks online and have to constantly ask their loved ones for help.