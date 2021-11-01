The Big Read: As pandemic drags on, community volunteers grapple with fatigue, burnout and dip in donations

SINGAPORE: At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in migrant worker dormitories here in April last year, Mr Nicholas Oh rallied volunteers to deliver care packs and organise activities to welcome these workers, who had to be temporarily housed in residential estates, to the local community.

But since late last year, the 25-year-old has been taking a hiatus from such laudable pursuits as he seeks to recover from volunteer burnout.

“There is definitely a bit of guilt. Taking a step back from working with the migrant worker community and advocating for their well-being also impacted my relationships (with the workers), so that is the part that I continue to find most difficult to deal with,” said Mr Oh, who co-founded the volunteer-run initiative Welcome In My Backyard (WIMBY).

Like him, Mrs Sashi Siva, 37, also pulled the plug on all her volunteering activities after struggling to combat the overwhelming fatigue — both mentally and physically — that she had felt since the start of this year.

She had been distributing care packs to seniors living in one-room rental flats in Bedok every month since May last year, before calling it quits after 12 months.

“I felt like I became demotivated and disillusioned. Even when I was volunteering, I felt like my mind wasn’t physically present,” said the marketing executive who has two boys aged four and six. “Is this what they call COVID fatigue?”

The COVID-19 crisis first hit Singapore in January last year and there is still no end in sight.

Fighting a seemingly endless battle that is COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on frontline healthcare workers. Likewise, another group of frontliners has also suffered fatigue and burnout: Community volunteers involved in ground-up initiatives to help vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic.