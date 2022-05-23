The Big Read: Everyone's keen to move on from the pandemic. For some, it's not so easy – but they're trying

SINGAPORE: After more than two years of enduring the pain and strain wrought by the coronavirus, life on the island has finally regained some semblance of normalcy.

In his address to the nation on Mar 24, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced significant changes in Singapore’s COVID-19 restrictions that reflect the city’s resolve to live with the virus.

SafeEntry stations and barriers, once ubiquitous in all buildings, are now gone — to the relief of most people.

Office workers who had gotten used to attending Zoom meetings in their work tops and pyjama bottoms from the comfort of their homes are once again jostling with rush-hour commuters, as more get recalled back to their workplaces.

Friends, too, no longer have to worry about the awkward decision to leave out someone when they gather for a meet-up, while families now cross freely across the Causeway to visit relatives.

While many are keen to leave the pandemic behind them, as Singapore approaches its second month of COVID-19 endemicity, it has not been so easy for those who were directly affected by the unprecedented crisis to move on.

Some interviewees told TODAY that there are often daily reminders of the ones they have lost to the virus, and that it is hard not to question whether the outcome would have been different had they taken different decisions and acted differently.

Others, whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic, talked about hitting rock bottom as they struggled to adjust to a new life they suddenly found themselves in.

As Mr Derrick Yip, who lost his high-paying gigs as an emcee, put it: “I wouldn’t wish my enemies to go through whatever I went through. It was dark.”

But a common thread that bound all those interviewed was that they either eventually found the resolve to move on, or other ways to cope with their situation, such as by lending a helping hand to others who were in more dire circumstances than them.

TODAY takes a look at their stories of loss, pain, frustration and hope.