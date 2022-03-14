The Big Read: Idea of expiry date on degrees rightly panned — question is how do universities up their game?

SINGAPORE: Long before COVID-19 made online education a necessity as people around the world sought to minimise face-to-face interaction, platforms offering online courses with open access via the Internet, or massive open online courses (MOOC) as they are called, have already been booming.

In fact, the New York Times declared a decade ago that 2012 was to be “The Year of the MOOC”. In 2019, just before COVID-19 hit the world, some researchers forecast that the size of the global online education market would reach US$350 billion (S$476 billion) by 2025.

The pandemic of the last two years has sent the industry into overdrive and researchers reaching for their calculators — latest numbers show the sector has grown to US$309 billion last year and by the end of 2028, it is projected to be worth a staggering US$1.37 trillion.

MOOCs give users access to lessons on a wide range of topics, from theology to data science, from various universities, including top tier ones such as Harvard and Stanford — all at a click of a button.

The rise of MOOCs, especially in the last two years, and the disruptions brought on by COVID-19 — both to the higher education sector and the larger society — have again raised questions about whether traditional universities, including those in Singapore, are doing enough to adapt to the changing face of higher education.

Can they continue to meet the needs of citizens to equip them with the skills to thrive in an increasingly complex and ever-changing environment, where issues of the day typically cut across different fields and require systems thinking?

After all, does it still make sense to spend three to four years and at least tens of thousands of dollars to pursue a degree — especially when the pace of change in almost every industry is so great that workers have to keep updating their knowledge and skills in order not to become obsolete?

At the same time, recent research has shown a weak correlation between education level and job performance, according to a Harvard Business Review report in 2019. Employers are starting to recognise this, with major firms including Google, Apple, Penguin Random House and Ernst & Young UK no longer listing a degree as a prerequisite for jobs with them.

Making the situation worse for universities is the fact that even corporations themselves — Google being a well-known example — are running courses for people to get the necessary certification upon completion to land a job with the same company.

Le Wagon is a coding school with 45 campuses around in the world, including in Singapore. Its Asia Pacific general manager Dirk Schuler noted that the draw of short-term courses includes lower costs and the short amount of time required.

“Besides being faster and cheaper, our courses teach exactly what the market is looking for compared to an often-outdated curriculum at universities ... Taking two months’ leave or even studying part-time next to their day job is almost no risk compared to a traditional degree programme that takes several years to complete,” he said.

Young adults around the world are starting to question the value of a degree. In 2018, India saw over 800 engineering colleges across the country shut down due to a lack of demand.

Over in the United States, a report released in January this year by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Centre found that undergraduate enrolment in the country had been on a downward trend.

This was attributed to factors such as declining birth rates, the widespread immediate availability of jobs and growing scepticism towards the need for higher education, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Back home, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing reiterated in a speech last month that universities in Singapore need to evolve in order to keep up with the demands of companies.

“Our universities can be more deeply integrated into our wider industry, business and social ecosystem," he said at The Straits Times Education Forum. "We have a responsibility to lead to help connect, collaborate and create. This will help the universities better understand the challenges of our community, industry, and the world, for us to apply our knowledge, ideas and skills to create better solutions for Singapore and the world."

The topic also came up again during the Budget and Committee of Supply debates earlier this month.

Speaking about the need to encourage lifelong learning, West Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Ang Wei Neng proposed what he described as a “radical idea” of putting a time stamp on the degrees conferred by Singapore's institutes of higher learning (IHLs). Graduates would have to attend courses to upgrade themselves every five years and failure to do so would result in their degrees lapsing, he suggested.

The idea was roundly panned and Mr Ang later took to Facebook to clarify that his intention was to “emphasise the need for Singaporeans to continually upskill to stay relevant in the modern economy” and to “spark a conversation about what role the institutes of higher learning can play in this”.

During the debate on the Ministry of Education's spending earlier this week, Members of Parliament (MPs) Denise Phua and Patrick Tay also spoke about the future trends of education and stressed the need for universities to evolve.

In response, Mr Chan outlined three driving forces shaping Singapore's educational system: Compressed technology and business cycles, an increasingly polarised and fragmented world, and a changing social fabric.

In contrast to some countries facing falling enrolment at universities, the number of adult learners trained by Singapore's IHLs has more than doubled from around 165,000 in 2018 to 345,000 in 2020. And the number is expected to increase further, Mr Chan said.

Still, he added that in order to cater to more diverse learners, IHLs need to review their programmes. Citing the efforts by some universities here, Mr Chan underlined the need to use technology to "make learning accessible and achievable", creating bite-sized and on-the-go learning to build on the skills that adult learners already possess as foundation.

He also said that a "stronger nexus" is needed between the IHLs and industry. "Industry and workforce transformation must go hand-in-hand", he added. IHLs have to do so by partnering industry to provide more workplace learning opportunities, ensuring that faculty members in IHLs remain "industry-relevant", and collaborating with industry on research and innovation projects.