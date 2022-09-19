The Big Read: Fans, businesses primed and eager for F1’s post-pandemic comeback - what’s at stake for Singapore?

The race, which will be held from Sep 30 to Oct 2, had been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to TODAY’S queries, a spokesperson for race organiser and promoter Singapore GP said that ticket sales for this year’s edition are already stronger than 2019, which saw the second highest attendance since Singapore began hosting the event.

The 2019 race drew 268,000 spectators over three days, while in 2008, 300,000 people attended the inaugural race.

“Majority of the ticket categories are already sold out, or very close to selling out. We expect a sell-out event come race day on Oct 2,” the Singapore GP spokesman added.

He also said that due to the overwhelming demand, all hospitality packages have also been taken up. “We have seen particularly strong interest from companies in the financial, automotive, IT, construction, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions), and oil and gas industries this year,” the spokesperson added.

Singapore's F1 race is more than just a glamorous racing spectacle; it is regarded as a marquee event that not only brings significant economic benefits to the country but also enhances its global branding.

Since its debut in 2008, the F1 race here has generated more than S$1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts and attracted more than 550,000 unique international visitors.

This year, the event has taken on an added significance, since it is also meant to signal to the world that Singapore has bounced back strongly from the pandemic.

Experts say a successful hosting of the event will show that Singapore is capable of instituting the necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of participants, attendees and personnel during major events.

This year’s race was preceded by the signing of a contract in January for Singapore to host the F1 Grand Prix for another seven years - the longest extension for the race to date.

With the COVID-19 situation far from being tamed back then, the deal had raised a few eyebrows, with some observers pointing to uncertainties over audience turnout due to travel restrictions, and whether a live music festival - a staple of F1 races - could be held on the sidelines.

Eight months on, Singapore - like many countries - has relaxed much of its COVID-19 restrictions as the nation settles into a state of endemicity, with masks no longer mandatory outdoors, and capacity limits for events removed in April.

Nightlife businesses are now fully reopened, with testing limits removed in June.

Concerns of a dull F1 season here were also removed after it was announced that the race weekend will also feature outdoor musical concerts, including 92 performances from Singapore and international acts that will take place across nine stages at the F1 Circuit Park in Marina Bay.

With F1 fans, here and overseas, showing their enthusiasm for the race by snapping up tickets - priced from S$298 onwards - businesses and restaurants around the F1 track are hoping for their cash registers to ring non-stop during the racing week. However, they also face operational challenges in dealing with the uptick in demand.