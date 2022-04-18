The Big Read: F&B manpower woes — whither the big productivity push? Or are there just too many eateries in Singapore?

Ms Gan from the Jigger & Pony Group said a machine that helps put together food based on a fixed ratio of ingredients may also fail to take into account the subtle nuances present in the ingredients.

For instance, she said a lemon today may not be as sour as tomorrow’s, and a human chef would be able to adjust the proportion of ingredients accordingly — something that is not currently possible with automation.

Dian Xiao Er’s Mr Yik added that for most restaurants, food is cooked to order.

While there are machines available in the market to automate cooking, they are generally used for bulk cooking, which would be more suitable for caterers.

“It’s not efficient to use (cooking) machines in restaurants. For example, they could cook 30 plates of fried rice at one go, but no customer will order that much right? And we can’t cook and wait for a customer to order. It has to be piping hot,” said Mr Yik.

RAS' Mr Kwan stressed that there is "no turning back the clock" when it comes to the digitalisation of the F&B sector which has brought great gains for the businesses.

"However, in spite of these significantly streamlined processes and upgrades in capabilities, we will never be able to eliminate the need for human touch in this service industry, with our digital wands," he said.

"It is perhaps the most important element in the creation and delivery of a memorable dining experience. We are all social beings at the end of the day."

Away from the productivity issue, some industry players also stressed the need for Singapore to develop talent in the F&B sector including chefs, bartenders and, sommeliers — roles that require skills that cannot be automated, noted Jekyll & Hyde’s Mr Chua.

On the broader level, Singapore society should change the way it sees jobs in the industry, said Timbre Group CEO Danny Loong.

“It is a professional career, and something to appreciate and respect … Look at Japan. In Japan, F&B is demanding, but you can see there is pride in the job and appreciation for it,” he said.

This story was originally published in TODAY