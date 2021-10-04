The Big Read: Not just a gig ‒ some food delivery riders see job as their best shot in life despite downsides

SINGAPORE: For more than a decade, Ms Yati was a homemaker who relied on her husband, who was a taxi driver, as the sole breadwinner of their family.

But in November 2018, his health started to decline due to a heart condition and he could work only for about two to three hours each day, before he would begin to feel breathless and return home. At that time, Ms Yati felt that she needed to step in to help pay for their living expenses, including the monthly rent for their one-room flat.

The 59-year-old, who wanted to be known only by a shortened version of her name, decided that she would take on food delivery on her personal mobility device (PMD).

“I’ve got no other choice. I cannot do a cleaning job because I cannot see dirty things, I will vomit,” said Ms Yati, who dropped out of school in Secondary 2. “And I have no experience in (the) office line. My education is not that high. So this is the only job I think suits me.”

For nearly the past three years and counting, she has been delivering food six days a week.

For Mr Zhang, another food delivery rider who declined to give his full name, the job allows him to “start making money immediately at the start of the day” and it is hard for him to find a job that pays the same. Each month, he aims to earn about S$3,000.

The 38-year-old, who has been working as a full-time food delivery rider since December 2018, had previously held a variety of jobs, including in telemarketing and sales as well as working as a private hire car driver.

He added: “I can also save money in this job. It’s the way you see how money is earned too. Making S$5 to S$7 at a time compared to S$3,000 at a time (at the end of the month) makes you think twice (about spending).”

Another food delivery rider, Mr Luqman, began delivering food for UberEats in 2016, after leaving his part-time job as an aircraft cabin cleaner.

In 2018, GrabFood took over UberEats as part of the Malaysian company's acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian operations.

“I got to know about food delivery from a friend. It’s more flexible so I would be able to take care of my wife who suffers from anxiety and depression. I can rush home any time she needs me,” said Mr Luqman, 33, who continues to work as a GrabFood delivery rider full-time today.