The Big Read: 'Us' and 'Them' – can the twain meet? Examining the Singaporean-foreigner divide

Another foreigner, Mr Goutham Devulapally, has his colleagues to thank for introducing him to the hawker centres here.

“I’d never seen a foodcourt like that in India, where it’s all individual restaurants … My colleagues helped me adjust to the hawker culture and taught me about nasi lemak and chicken rice,” said the 39-year-old Indian national who has been in Singapore for six years and works in a medical devices company.

Despite having learnt the quirks and way of life in Singapore, both Ms Jia and Mr Goutham said that outside of work, their social circles remain limited to mainly fellow expatriates.

On their part, Singaporeans told TODAY that while they are quick to help their foreign co-workers adjust to the Singaporean way of life, not all of the locals are able to form deeper relations beyond the professional setting.

Singaporean Gouthaman Haridass, a 33-year-old consultant in the fintech industry, said that he has invited his foreign colleagues over to his home to celebrate local festivals or tell them about places in Singapore beyond the usual expatriate haunts like Bugis, Orchard or Holland Village.

On the other hand, Ms Nur, who works as a manager in the banking industry, does not feel the need to proactively educate her foreign colleagues on local culture as most leave their jobs in a few years, and conversations on local culture may not be of relevance or interest to them.

The 28-year-old Singaporean is also not as comfortable sharing about her personal life with foreign colleagues as she feels that they may not relate to her experiences.

“I feel like they maybe cannot understand me when I try to express myself in Singlish too. I have to speak in proper English and I’m not really myself when I speak to them that way sometimes,” added Ms Nur, who declined to provide her full name.

Indeed, even as Singaporeans and foreigners live and work alongside each other, both groups have found it difficult to break out of their existing social circles and build deeper relationships with people from the other side.

Based on a recent poll by the National Youth Council (NYC), only 17 per cent of Singaporean youths feel that locals and foreigners get along well here despite their differences, compared to 38 per cent of foreigners.

Both Singaporean and non-Singaporean youths recognise the existence of local-foreigner conflicts in Singapore, though more than half of the Singaporean youths acknowledge that the conflicts are not as pressing as other issues facing the nation.

The NYC Youth Local-Foreigner Relations Sentiment Poll surveyed 700 Singaporean citizens and non-citizens — comprising a mix of foreigners and permanent residents — between the ages of 16 and 34 for their views on relations between locals and foreigners here. It was conducted from Apr 6 to 11.

Separately, views from foreigners and Singaporeans whom TODAY spoke also reflected some degree of an “us versus them” mentality which has been exacerbated by the economic upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.

The hot-button issue, which comes in various disguises, saw Parliament debating more than once in recent months about the Government’s foreign talent policy and job competition.

In July last year, Parliament debated the merits of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India, amid some disquiet that such free-trade pacts allow foreign professionals easy entry into Singapore.

In September last year, the House revisited the topic of the country’s immigration policy to address concerns that foreigners were displacing Singaporean workers in a tight economic market.

Separately, the pandemic has also brought to the fore the plight of low-wage migrant workers here, after the coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020 through crowded and unsanitary worker dormitories.

While COVID-19 has thrown the foreign-local divide into even sharper relief, the issue became a lightning rod about a decade ago when foreigner numbers rose sharply.

Singapore’s non-resident workers went up from 612,200 in 2000 to 1,113,200 by 2010, a rise of more than 80 per cent, as the nation’s robust economic growth, along with a local labour shortage, fuelled demand for foreign workers.

The issue of immigration took the spotlight during the 2011 General Election, with Singaporeans airing their grievances over the competition posed by foreigners for jobs, the strain placed on public infrastructure amid the imported population boom, as well as the changing social fabric of Singapore.

The issue came to a head again in 2013, when the Government released its Population White Paper with a 6.9 million population planning parameter for 2030 which was, however, misunderstood by the public as a target and created some anxiety over a potential influx of foreigners.