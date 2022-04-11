The Big Read: With inflation putting the squeeze on families, some give up the frills while others cut back on basics

SINGAPORE: When his petrol cost started to almost double to S$300 a week last month, warehouse manager Vincent Chok decided to save money by taking the bus from his four-room public housing flat in Punggol to Tai Seng MRT station where his bicycle is parked, and then cycling the last mile to his office in the vicinity.

He has been doing that since but the 42-year-old sole breadwinner for his family of five is not the only one who has had to make adjustments.

On weekdays, his wife now takes the bus to ferry their two younger children to and from pre-school — a journey which takes 20 minutes, or twice the duration by car — while his eight-year-old son walks to his school nearby.

“We have to make these adjustments because I can no longer afford to drive the children to school in the morning,” said Mr Chok, who now drives his car only on weekends.

Like him, many other households have resorted to tightening their belts amid rising prices on multiple fronts — ranging from fuel, food to electricity.

Homemaker Lynn Sabari, 51, has completely stopped using air-conditioners in her four-room flat in Bedok.

The mother of three children aged between 11 and 26, she also washes clothes only when they reach a full load for the washing machine and constantly reminds her children to switch off all appliances when leaving a room, after her utility bills rose by about S$30 last month.

“Whenever I see the house is brightly lit, I always ask them: ‘Wah, so bright. Today is Hari Raya, is it?’” she quipped.