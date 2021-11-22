The Big Read: Live streaming, gamification spur rise of ‘retailtainment’ amid e-commerce’s pandemic boom

SINGAPORE: Ms Nur Rahmah Jaafar was among the rare breed of millennials who do not like shopping online, preferring instead the experience of being able to touch and feel the items while browsing in a physical store.

But all that changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The 29-year-old school counsellor now regularly shops online for clothes for herself and her son.

But instead of turning to the usual suspects — online marketplaces such as Lazada, Shopee or Qoo10 — she buys the clothes through live stream sessions on Instagram (IG).

“I am the kind who likes to go out and experience myself. The thing that comes close to an interaction is an IG live. You have the model modelling (the clothes) for you. It’s as close as you can get to real life,” said Ms Nur Rahmah, who shops about once or twice a month through these live stream sessions.

Beyond the interaction, the gamification of live streams, such as through quizzes or contests, is also another factor that entices Ms Nur Rahmah to keep joining these sessions.

“You get addicted to it … Some IG live (stream sessions) can be very competitive. You have to bid for the product and fastest fingers first. There is that thrill that comes with it,” she said.

The addictive element in live stream shopping is also a major draw for Ms Lynnette Goh, 30, who believes that this method of selling thrives on the FOMO (the fear of missing out) mentality.

“When I watch a live stream, I always get very hungry to buy the item. It’s very fun to watch, it fuels your need for it. But sometimes I buy already then regret, because it’s fuelled by emotional decisions,” said the content manager.

As online shopping continues its upward trajectory — fuelled further by an unprecedented health crisis that has confined people indoors — “retailtainment” such as live stream, which offers a mix of retail and entertainment, has become yet another important tool for sellers to peddle their wares in cyberspace.

After all, merely opening an online store or establishing a presence on a marketplace is no longer enough these days for retailers eager to have a slice of the burgeoning e-commerce pie. The trick to staying ahead of competitors now involves harnessing the latest technology such as augmented reality and using an omni-channel approach to enhance the shopping experience.