The Big Read: Paternity leave helps but for men to take on fair share of parenting, a rethink of gender roles is needed

SINGAPORE: A mug of coffee in one hand, and a warmed milk bottle in the other to feed his newborn son as the morning news hummed on the television — this was Mr Khai Asyraf's treasured routine during his two-week paternity leave in 2021.

The 37-year-old managing director recalled his time with his son Khalif: "He's having his milk, I'm having my breakfast, and we're watching the news together — just the two of us. That moment is pretty significant to me, a fresh start to the day, and that's my moment with my son."

Like Mr Khai, Mr Grover — also a newly-minted father — cherished the times he was there to see his two-month-old baby daughter smile, play with her hands and see the world around her. The 35-year-old sales manager, who declined to give his full name, said he would have missed these "precious" milestones and moments if not for his paternity leave.

The issue of paternity leave — which was first introduced in Singapore a decade ago — came under the spotlight again recently when Parliament passed an amendment to the Child Development Co-Savings Act on Sep 19. The change will see government-paid paternity leave double from two to four weeks for fathers of Singaporean children born from Jan 1 next year. The additional two weeks are to be given on a voluntary basis by employers.

The amendment seeks to allow fathers to be more involved in caring for their children from the very beginning.

Paternity leave in Singapore was institutionalised in 2013 under the Act amid a rise in dual-career married couples and declining birth rates. At the beginning, working fathers were given one week of government-paid paternity leave. In 2017, this was increased to two weeks.

Prior to the amendments to the Act earlier in September, the Government reimbursed employers a maximum of S$5,000 for two weeks of paternity leave taken by their employees. The enhancements will double the reimbursement limits for employers.

Back in 2012, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong first broached the idea during that year's National Day Rally, he said that paternity leave was to encourage couples to have more children and allow fathers to participate more actively in the family. "It's necessary to signal the importance of the father's role and shared responsibility in raising children," Mr Lee said.