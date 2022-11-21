The Big Read: Post-pandemic, life isn't as different as predicted but some changes — big and small — have stuck

SINGAPORE: For a few months in 2020, Ms Ethel Chang missed out on the joys of being a polytechnic student, as COVID-19 raged around the island.

“My seniors from secondary school would talk about the school camps, co-curricular activities and events where you could meet people while studying in polytechnic ... But my first day of school was sitting in front of my computer screen with barely any interaction with my classmates,” the Singapore Polytechnic student, now 19, recalled.

“I feel robbed of all these experiences I could have had if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”

So when her school resumed in-person classes towards the end of 2020, Ms Chang tried her best to make up for the lost time.

“I found it quite tough to speak up during lessons and group discussions online, so I really tried to socialise more with my classmates and lecturers once we could be back physically," she said.

While she did not like the solitude during the pandemic years, the convenience offered by home-based learning has made Ms Chang partial to hybrid work arrangements — something unimaginable for her just three years ago.

It would be a “good bonus” if her future employer could offer it, she added.

Like a bolt from the blue, COVID-19’s arrival two years ago upended life as we knew it, as infections spread like wildfire, forcing people to curtail social activities and grinding economic activities to a halt.

Governments around the world scrambled to take drastic actions, including closing their borders, to keep the pandemic at bay.