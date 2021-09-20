The Big Read: The rise of the ethical consumer – can it uplift low-wage workers too?

SINGAPORE: In 2015, Ms Jasmine Hussain watched a documentary titled Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, which showed how animal agriculture had become the leading cause of deforestation, water consumption and pollution, and an even greater emitter of greenhouse gases than the transportation industry.

The film opened her eyes to the environmental impact of livestock production, and set her off on the journey towards becoming an ethical consumer.

“I kind of made the decision to go vegan overnight after watching it ... It was the least I could do since I was studying ecology and environmental science,” said Ms Hussain, who was then a 19-year-old undergraduate at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Changing her consumption habits even further after that became a “very natural transition” for her, she said. It was also made easier by the fact that such behaviour was seen as the norm among her like-minded classmates.

“If I was already being vegan and conscious about my eating habits, I was also going to be conscious about my spending habits as well, and be willing to spend a bit more on going to the zero-waste stores,” added Ms Hussain, who is now 25 and works in the green finance industry.

Zero-waste stores operate in a similar fashion as regular grocery stores, but they do away with excessive packaging by encouraging patrons to bring their own containers and buy only the amounts they need.

Some also sell organic produce and products that are touted to be more environmentally friendly, though often at higher prices.

The ready availability of such stores in Edinburgh had made it easier on the wallet for Ms Hussain to sustain her lifestyle, as the “price range was more affordable” compared to what she found when she returned to Singapore in December last year.

Nevertheless, Ms Hussain has continued with this lifestyle and is part of a nascent but growing group of ethical consumers in Singapore.

Ethical consumerism is broadly defined as buying products and services produced in a way that minimises social or environmental damage, or both. This could range from buying cosmetic products that are free of animal testing to buying only from companies which pay their workers decent wages.

While combining ethics and shopping can be a rewarding experience for some, there are those who are not ready to embrace it yet since the price tag attached to such purchases is often perceived to be higher than normal.

Though the presence of stores selling sustainable alternatives in Singapore is not as widespread as what Ms Hussain had encountered in Scotland, various businesses in this sector said that they have witnessed a sharp growth in demand.

Ms Florence Tay, the co-founder of Singapore’s first zero-waste grocery store UnPackt, said that when she and her business partner Jeff Lam started their business at Sembawang Hills Estate in 2018, knowledge about sustainable consumer practices was limited.

“At that point of time, people were only aware about the problems caused by single-use straws and plastic bags,” she said.

In the months prior to the store’s opening, a heartbreaking video of sea turtles with straws stuck up their nostrils had gone viral, sparking a global debate about the environmental problems caused by plastic products.

UnPackt has since seen its customer base grow by at least 30 per cent, estimates Ms Tay, who declined to provide specific numbers.