The Big Read: Affluent and craving space to grow, more single millennials leave the nest for greater freedom

SINGAPORE: After Mr Bryan Foo graduated from university in 2019, he told his parents that he would leave home in a year’s time.

Initially, his parents were not convinced why he needed to move out. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit — which coincided with the one-year mark he had set — Mr Foo, who is a business consultant, had a convenient reason to persuade his parents.

At home, his parents did not close the doors to the bedrooms because this would block the wind flowing through the five-room flat. So, the doors had to be kept open even when Mr Foo, his mother and his sister, who is still studying, attended meetings and classes over video conferences at home amid the pandemic.

“They recognised that the three of us having meetings (at the same time) was not convenient,” said Mr Foo, now 28. “I managed to convince them, and they were understanding enough. They know I need some space to grow and to make decisions in life.”

Mr Foo now rents a four-room flat in Redhill with two friends from university, each paying about S$1,100 every month.

“It’s really about freedom and independence. The other thing is about personal growth,” he said.

Medical doctor Viknesh, too, moved out of his family home not long after he graduated. It was 2016, when he returned home after six years in New Zealand where he got his medical degree.

He was assigned to the infectious diseases department of the public hospital where he worked, and he did not want to endanger his parents, now 66 and 76, who both have compromised immune systems.

“When I started as a junior doctor, not making much, somewhere around S$3,000 to S$4,000 a month, putting aside that S$1,000 for rent was difficult,” said Viknesh, who wanted to be known only by his first name.