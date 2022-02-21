The Big Read: TODAY roundtable — what are young Singaporeans' concerns and what do they think about Budget 2022?

TODAY: DID THE BUDGET ADDRESS THESE CONCERNS? WHAT ARE YOUR OVERALL THOUGHTS ON THE BUDGET?

Amanda: Since I built my mobile application (to match babysitters with parents), I’ve been speaking to a lot of young parents ... It's very stressful for them to look after a young child during the pandemic. It’s difficult to take leave when your child has (to be isolated at home for several days). Some of them make the decision to stop working altogether, since the kids are not going to school. That raises questions about the employability of a lot of very capable young women.

So Minister Lawrence Wong has addressed this issue. He said that especially for lower-income families, the issues that they face are multifaceted. It's not like you can just give them cash, and then it solves the problem… What I was thinking about when he brought this up was whether it was timely and holistic enough.

I do feel that sometimes a lot of parents are burnt out and they need immediate or timely assistance and it might not be able to reach them as quickly as we hope for it to be ... hopefully, there'll be more support and more collaboration, and then that could bridge this gap.

Bernadette: So hearing the Budget speech, where there is an adjustment of foreign manpower policy, we clearly have our challenges cut out for us. The foreign dependency ratio is really computed as a function of how much local manpower you're able to hire and I think that most businesses in the F&B sector have really done everything that they possibly can to hire as many locals as possible.

At the moment, we are already struggling with the number of locals that we have. So we are not very optimistic about how much more we will be able to change or redesign jobs in order to meet the manpower needs for business growth.

There is a lot of competition across sectors and within various industries for the same pool of talent. Highly digitalised companies like Creative Eateries, where we've digitised a lot of our platforms, will require dynamic local workers to operate the business.

But the same pool of people is also in high demand among other companies, other industries, which are not necessarily in direct competition to us. So, be it in project management, IT, human resources, finance... (people in these fields) are all required across the industries in the economy and they're not enough.

Karl: The first thing that came to my mind was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, and it took me a while to come to the realisation about how impactful the 9 per cent GST will be on my life. It’s just so broad-ranging. Everything will be affected.

The minister also talked about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement (which establishes a framework for a carbon market). On the point of carbon offsets and carbon credits, we have to ask ourselves if these are just offsets so that businesses are no longer liable to pay carbon tax.

A lot of environmental groups are saying that these carbon credits shouldn't be a last resort because if you really want to decarbonise the economy, we have to not allow businesses and companies or even organisations to just use these carbon credits to get away from decarbonisation.

Nurultasnim: The (raising of the Basic Retirement Sum and higher monthly CPF payouts) caught my attention. It is very assuring for me that my parents have something to depend on and I don’t have to provide for them my whole life.

Sebastian: I was touched by what Minister Lawrence Wong mentioned about (upholding a sense of) obligation to each other. What the Minister stated is actually what’s called in the social service sector as the "many helping hands" approach.

This is where the individual has a part to play for his own living and then coming in with support from family members, relatives and also the community to support them. Finally, the Government working with respective stakeholders for the self, family and the community in this "many helping hands" approach to help our families and fellow Singaporeans. So I thought those are very interesting principles we have in Singapore.

There was also mention about SkillsFuture and I recall that the top-ups and additional credits will expire in 2025, so I am quite curious if the Government will announce more plans in the future about SkillsFuture... this investment towards lifelong learning, regardless of age, will benefit those regardless of their income group.

We’ve also heard about the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. The vouchers were introduced to boost tourism, but... they also gave low-income families an opportunity to have luxury activities such as to go to the zoo or other excursions. There are some unintended positive benefits from the vouchers and I am curious if the Government will consider in future how we can utilise these vouchers to better the quality of living for Singaporeans.