The Big Read: As global clamour grows again to tax the rich more, Singapore weighs up the pros and cons

MP Foo, who is also chief executive of the Wealth Management Institute, noted that Singapore’s structure of property tax, stamp duty and additional registration fees for higher-end cars or residential property has already netted strong contributions from April to September this year.

Stamp duties alone contributed S$3.2 billion for the half-year period, according to official data from the Accountant-General’s Department.

This is compared with S$12.8 billion in corporate income taxes, S$8 billion in personal income taxes and S$2 billion in property taxes.

Singapore collected S$10.3 billion in GST in 2020. Tax revenue from GST in the April to September 2021 period is not available.

Some said property and motor vehicle taxes could also be adjusted up. Or, the authorities could also consider introducing higher-end tiers of such assets that can be used as a proxy to tax the wealthy.

Said Mr Woo from PwC: “(Property) is also an immobile factor of production that cannot be shifted to avoid the incidence of tax. It is possible that the taxation of real estate may be increased by adjusting current tax rules or by introducing a new tax system at such net real estate value to increase the level of tax to be collected.

“What is imperative is that any such changes require deliberation and careful consideration to not harm the golden goose such as the real estate industry and the relevant financial services sector.”

One novel idea by Mr Kumar from Withers KhattarWong would be to use taxation as a way to incentivise and partner wealthy individuals to adopt and fund meaningful causes.

He suggested that the Government could impose additional income taxes for those earning above a certain threshold.

The twist is that these additional taxes would apply unless the person spends a specified part of their income on a charity, or a cause that the public sector has an interest in, such as environmental development goals, or skills and workforce training.

“I see it as a creative way of encouraging private and public partnership by using taxation as a means to get the private sector more engaged in social impact.”

There is a business sense in it too, since many family offices and investors are also embracing investments and businesses that are oriented towards ESG (environmental, social and governance), said Mr Kumar.

“The risk of capital flight is addressed because now, you are no longer trying to punish the wealthy, you're finding ways to partner with them.”

FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCE

Ultimately, taxing the wealthy is not a straightforward task even if its intentions seem noble and equitable, though there could be creative solutions to an old problem, said those interviewed.

The challenge lies in determining what is a “fair” level of wealth to tax, given the competing societal, economic and political objectives, added Ms Ramachandra.

“An effective wealth tax must meet the objective of mitigating income and wealth inequality and bridging socio-economic divide. It must also add to Singapore’s revenue resilience and adequacy. In addition, it must be easily administered by the tax authority and cannot be easily avoided by the taxpayer or result in excessive costs for the taxpayer.”

“Most importantly, the wealth tax must achieve a balance between progressivity and competitiveness,” she added.

This is why most of those interviewed were cautious about abrupt changes to tax policy that could hurt the country in the longer term.

Said NUS’ Prof Loh: “Singapore’s approach has been based on a progressive personal income tax system coupled with targeted taxes and levies on properties and car ownerships — from a practical viewpoint, this has worked well.

“It is also balanced with more fundamental considerations like sustaining the country as a global business and investment hub which will in turn generate broader benefits for a wider spectrum of workers.”

Just as how the global financial crisis had kindled a worldwide consciousness of wealth inequality, the pandemic also provides an opportunity for Singapore to make tweaks.

“In taxation and tax collection, there’s never a best time,” said Mr Teo from EY.

“(But) the pandemic has brought on a lot of changes, and this may be a time to take a fresh look at Singapore’s current tax system which has worked well for the past decades to see if it is fit for purpose for the new norm.”

This story was originally published in TODAY.