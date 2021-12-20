The Big Read: Work from anywhere in the world? Easier said than done as regulations, policies play catch-up

There are also labour laws in foreign jurisdictions that may come into play.

Ms Charmaine Neo, the head of employment practice and investigations practice at WMH Law Corporation, gave the hypothetical example of a Singaporean employee employed by a Singapore company posted to work in the United Kingdom.

“Your contract is under Singapore law… but if you work in the UK, they may have different working hours, and even things like different minimum wage laws,” she said.

“Even though your (employment) contract may be perfectly legal under Singapore law, the fact that you are working in the UK itself could also render you or your company to potential exposure to liabilities for laws in that country.”

KPMG’s Mr Addy said that to mitigate such risks, companies need to ensure that they “plan accordingly and put in place proper policies and guidelines for employees wishing to take advantage of remote work arrangements”.

One way of doing so is to ensure that the company has an official legal presence in the overseas country that the employee is being deployed to.

Mr Woo said that options include employing the worker under a satellite branch of the office when they are there, or transferring the worker to a sister company based in that country.

Should these two options be unavailable, Mr Teo from Elitez Group of Companies said that firms can also register the employee under an employment agency or “professional payroll companies” which can act as a proxy for the Singapore employer.

In these cases, the employee will be considered a full tax resident of the foreign jurisdiction and be solely under the tax and labour laws there.

Mr Sivakumar Saravan, senior partner and head of tax at professional services firm Crowe Singapore, noted that requirements also vary among different industries.

“This licensing issue is more critical for industries with heavily regulated activities, such as legal, fund management and financial advisory, where there are strict licensing requirements; the laws in most jurisdictions prohibit remote employees to carry out such regulated activities, unless the hiring companies have the necessary business permits,” he said.

EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND CPF CONTRIBUTIONS

HR experts said that by and large, it would be cumbersome for a firm to provide those working remotely overseas with the full slew of benefits granted to its Singapore-based workers.

These benefits include restrictions on working hours, healthcare benefits and insurance.

Ms Wee, the HR practitioner, said that for most short-term remote working stints, companies and employees come to a common understanding that there will be no benefits provided.

This will be tricky, however, when overseas work is done on a longer term.

“If it is a permanent (overseas) role, the HR contract has to be written according to the (foreign country’s) legislation… it has to be tied to the social security pension and welfare benefits of the country,” she said.

As this is a cumbersome process and better done by an entity that is situated in the foreign country, Ms Wee said that a “fundamental” decision has to be made as to whether the job “has to be done overseas”.

One solution that may be tempting to employers is to recast their permanent staff working remotely as freelancers, where the worker will not receive any benefits and will be doing project-based work.

Mr Teo said that while this may seem like an easy way out, it can backfire.

“(Employers) may not have the assurance that this person will always be able to work for them every workday, because freelancing by definition is project-based,” he said.

He added that as freelancers, some people may be concerned about an unstable income, which may fluctuate according to the number of projects on their plate.

Economist Walter Theseira, from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that while it is true that companies do not need to provide benefits to freelancers, the latter, in turn, can also “work 'at will' and can generally quit their work with little or no notice, and owe considerably fewer duties to the firm”.

“My sense of it is that if the employer has the same expectations for the cross-border worker, in terms of control and oversight, as for a full-time worker located in Singapore, then it would be an employment arrangement (as opposed to freelancing), notwithstanding attempts to define it otherwise,” said Associate Professor Theseira.

When it comes to CPF contributions, the experts interviewed said there is no need for employees working remotely to do so.

The CPF Board website states that CPF contributions "are not payable on wages given to your employee who is employed to work overseas”.

However, Assoc Prof Theseira noted that the CPF Act defines an employee who is liable to contribute as someone who is “employed in Singapore”.

“The relevant question is what 'employed in Singapore' means,” added the former Nominated Member of Parliament. “Does it mean that the employment must be physically carried out in Singapore, or does it mean that the contract of service and work is governed by Singapore law and for a Singapore-based employer, or both?”

Ms Neo from WMH Law Corporation noted that while CPF is “generally not payable for employees working overseas”, the pandemic has shown that employers and employees are moving towards more flexible working arrangements that may encompass remote working.

“I definitely agree that the authorities should look further into whether the current legislation supports such a framework to give employers and employees more clarity,” she said.