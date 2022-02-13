Bigger windows, quieter flight: What to expect from the new Boeing 777X jetliner

SINGAPORE: When Boeing’s all-new 777X jumbo jet goes into service, passengers can likely expect an upsized experience – from a more spacious cabin to bigger windows and overhead stowage compartments.

Taking the media on board the aircraft, which is in Singapore for the biennial Singapore Airshow, on Sunday (Feb 13), Boeing’s senior director of product marketing Brian Hermesmeyer said: “This is not just another 777.”

For example, the 777X’s internal cabin is 10cm wider than the current 777-300ER model, despite having the same external fuselage cross-section. This is achieved by a redesign of its sidewalls and fitting thinner insulation.

“10cm doesn't sound like much, but it matters a lot and it makes the interior on this airplane much more comfortable than the 777 which everybody knows and loves today,” said Mr Hermesmeyer.

The windows are also about 16 per cent bigger than those found on board the 777-300ER.

“We found that connecting people to the experience of flying has a lot to do with being able to see outside,” said Mr Hermesmeyer. “When you sit down in your chair, you want to be able to just turn your head and look outside. You don't want to have to duck down.”

Passengers may also find the ride much quieter, according to Captain Van Chaney who has clocked nearly 1,000 flight testing hours on the 777X.

“When I did the first flight on this airplane, I remember thinking: ‘Are the engines running?’ Because it’s that quiet and this is really unique in aviation,” he told CNA.

“So I think if I were a passenger, that's the first thing I am going to notice - just how unbelievably quiet this airplane is.”