Bilingualism more ‘important, pertinent and salient’ than ever, says Education Minister

As China, India and Southeast Asia grow in their economic, political and cultural heft, Singapore’s ability to be bilingual will help in understanding these different cultures, connecting with them and staying relevant to them, he added.

He said that bilingualism goes beyond the understanding of languages, offering Singaporeans “a set of shared values and perspectives to define our national identities”.

“Otherwise, we may unwittingly be drawn into cultural contests happening in other parts of the world, or we may be influenced by external forces and lured into simply applying a plug-and-play model here without proper understanding of our own needs and context,” he said.

“CORE” OF SINGAPOREANS’ IDENTITY

He emphasised that bilingualism “goes to the core” of Singaporeans’ national identity, with English as a common language for all, while staying connected to the rich and diverse heritage of different ethnicities through the bilingual policy.

“Our commitment to bilingualism goes beyond encouraging and enabling our people to learn, use and master English as a working language together with our mother tongues,” he said.

“It is a commitment to build our distinctive identity as Singaporeans who can understand and bridge differences across cultures, competing perspectives and contesting ideologies.”

Mr Chan concluded that being able to appreciate more than one language, bridge different perspectives and value systems is a great advantage, and that this should continue to “distinguish us as Singaporeans”.