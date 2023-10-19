Billion-dollar money laundering case: Accused with Singapore properties worth S$115m may face forgery charges

SINGAPORE: One of the 10 people charged in Singapore's largest money-laundering probe may face additional forgery charges for allegedly submitting forged documents to banks to hide the source of funds received in his accounts.

This was revealed in an affidavit by the investigating officer (IO) tendered to the court in support of the prosecution’s objection to bail for Su Jianfeng on Wednesday (Oct 18).

Su, 35, is currently facing four charges of possessing illegal proceeds from illegal remote gambling offences, comprising S$17 million stored in three safe deposit boxes and S$550,903 in cash.

He was arrested on Aug 15 in a Good Class Bungalow along Third Avenue near Bukit Timah. His wife is also a witness in investigations, according to past court hearings.

Properties in Su or his wife's name that were seized or frozen include: Cash of S$18.4 million, bank accounts containing S$66.1 million, cryptocurrency amounting to S$26.5 million, 13 properties worth S$115.3 million and four vehicles worth S$4.7 million.

He was denied bail on Wednesday, with District Judge Terence Tay saying he had not given a satisfactory explanation for how he got the money, that the investigations are still ongoing and that there are accomplices still at large.

Su has denied submitting forged documents to banks to hide where his funds came from.

But Mr Lye Jia He of the Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department said in response to Su's affidavit that based on his investigations, there is evidence that Su knowingly did so.

These forged documents include "falsified sales contracts, loan agreements and annual reports to banks, as supporting documents of the source of the monies received in Singapore bank accounts belonging to him and his wife".

"Further forgery charges may be tendered against the accused once investigations are complete," IO Lye added.

In his affidavit, Su had claimed that the sources of his wealth used to fund local and overseas properties are revenue earned as a property agent in a real estate brokerage, as well as revenue from cryptocurrency trading.

"I do not believe this is accurate," IO Lye said, pointing out that based on investigations, Su's primary source of wealth is his earnings from unlawful remote gambling offences.

"He has not been able to credibly explain any other source of income," he added.