Singapore

Billion-dollar money laundering case: What the authorities have seized so far
The value of assets and cash seized in the billion-dollar money laundering case has nearly tripled since the probe was announced in August.

Billion-dollar money laundering case: What the authorities have seized so far

The assets seized in the billion-dollar money laundering case is now over S$2.8 billion (US$2.03 billion), Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 3). (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Suen Wai Kit
04 Oct 2023 05:13PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 05:36PM)
SINGAPORE: As investigations into the billion-dollar money laundering probe continue, the value of the assets and cash involved continues to grow.

When police made public the case in mid-August, they estimated S$1 billion (US$730 million) to be involved.

Prohibition of disposal orders were then issued against 94 properties and 50 vehicles, while police also seized over S$110 million from more than 35 bank accounts, cash of more than S$23 million, over 270 pieces of jewellery, as well as 250 luxury bags and watches.

But in an update by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 3), she revealed that over S$2.8 billion worth of assets - nearly triple the original amount - are now linked to the case. 

Here's the latest breakdown:

PROPERTIES

A total of 152 properties have been issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

Of these, 94 are residential properties, comprising 60 completed resale units and 34 uncompleted units sold directly by developers. 

Eight properties are landed homes at Sentosa Cove where there are no restrictions on foreign ownership.

A photo showing an aerial view of Sentosa Cove. (Photo: iStock)

VEHICLES

Twelve more vehicles have been seized since the probe was announced, making it 62 so far. 

Among them are luxury car brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce. 

The total value of the properties and vehicles is estimated at more than S$1.24 billion.

MONEY AND CRYPTO

More than S$1.45 billion has been seized from bank accounts, according the latest update in parliament on Tuesday.

Also confiscated were cash, including foreign currencies amounting to more than S$76 million, and cryptocurrencies worth more than S$38 million.

GOLD BARS

A total of 68 gold bars have been seized, a huge jump from just two at the start.

LUXURY GOODS

The quantity of luxury goods seized has almost doubled to 1,004. 

They comprise 294 branded bags such as Hermes, Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, 164 watches including Rolex and Patek Philippe, as well as 546 pieces of jewellery.

LIQUOR AND WINE

No exact quantity was given, but it was revealed in parliament that "thousands of bottles of liquor and wine" have been taken.

Source: CNA/wk(gr)

