10 suspects in billion-dollar money laundering case not on Interpol list; other Singaporeans, PRs being probed: Josephine Teo

Mrs Teo noted that one question raised by MPs was whether Singapore works with foreign governments to verify the information provided by applicants for immigration passes.

Where the agencies have suspicions, they do so, she said, but given the volume of applications, it is not possible to conduct verification checks for all applications.

No screening process is fool-proof, she added, saying that the government will review how to tighten verification checks at various points.

"At the same time, we should be sensible. Most people are not illegal money launderers or criminals. If we make the rules too tight, then it is the vast majority of innocent applicants who will be unnecessarily penalised. The crooks will still try to find a way around the rules," she said.

"Our task is to minimise the risks, and increase our ability to catch these persons, without affecting the majority of proper, legal transactions."

The 10 people who have been charged have all been denied bail, with prosecutors saying that the suspects have high flight risks and could collude to contaminate evidence.

In her speech, Mrs Teo also updated parliament on the latest details of the case, saying that the total value of assets seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders by the police now stands at more than S$2.8 billion (US$2.04 billion).

This is nearly three times the S$1 billion that was announced by the police when the case broke in August, before the police updated on Sep 20 that the amount had grown to more than S$2.4 billion.

FINANCIAL HUBS MORE VULNERABLE TO MONEY LAUNDERING

On Tuesday, Mrs Teo also made the point that it is Singapore’s status as a major financial hub that also makes it an attractive target to money launderers.

The finance sector contributes about 14 per cent of Singapore’s economy and employs about 200,000 people, making it an important industry here.

"When we open for business - and we have to be - criminals will also try to exploit the same economic openness and our strong reputation for rule of law, to launder their illicit funds, and create the appearance of legitimacy," she said.

Singapore handles massive volumes of transactions every day, she noted, and this sheer volume provides "easy camouflage" for illicit activities.

She outlined just how often suspicious transactions are flagged here as a result: The Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office, a body under the Singapore Police Force that focuses on financial intelligence, received an average of 43,000 suspicious transaction reports annually from 2020 to 2022, or more than 150 every working day.

Financial institutions filed 80 per cent of these reports.

In the same period, at least 240 people were convicted of money laundering offences, largely related to laundering domestic scam proceeds, and some S$1.2 billion worth of assets were seized.

"In fact, all major financial hubs, not just Singapore, are vulnerable," Mrs Teo said. "The same characteristics that make them attractive as financial hubs also make them a target for money laundering."